Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,573,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,976,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,720,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

