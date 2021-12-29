Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $199.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.82 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

