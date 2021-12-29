Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Amundi acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

TROW stock opened at $199.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average of $205.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.82 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

