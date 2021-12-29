Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $400.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.46. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.