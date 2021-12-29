Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

NYSE IBM opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

