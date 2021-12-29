Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.15 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

