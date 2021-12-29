Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to post $247.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.04 million and the lowest is $243.32 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $244.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $862.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $866.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $911.43 million, with estimates ranging from $899.82 million to $923.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $903.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

