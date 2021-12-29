RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali Buys 7,767 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

