Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down to $27.55

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.55, but opened at $26.89. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 2,048 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,224,000 after buying an additional 418,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,466,000 after purchasing an additional 287,908 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,653,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

