Reviewing freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares freenet and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets freenet 21.30% 11.17% 4.65% KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -0.49% -1.21% -0.46%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for freenet and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score freenet 0 1 2 0 2.67 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares freenet and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio freenet $2.94 billion 1.07 $646.35 million $5.15 4.78 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $2.94 billion 1.11 -$117.77 million ($0.46) -178.84

freenet has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than freenet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

freenet has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

freenet beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills, landline, internet, and digital TV services. The TV and Media segment offers planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, CHECKTECH, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business brands. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots. The KUKA System segment offers services such as welding, bonding, sealing, assembling, and testing, to forming solutions to meet the specific customer needs and production of castings and plastic components. The Swisslog segment produces automotive solutions for future oriented hospitals, warehouses and distribution centers primarily on trading, including e-commerce, pharmaceutical, and chilled and frozen foods. The KUKA AG & Other Companies segment is supplementary to the operating activities of KUKA Group. The company was founded by Johann Josef Keller and Jakob Knappich in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany.

