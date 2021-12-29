Reviewing Altigen Communications (ATGN) & Its Rivals

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS: ATGN) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Altigen Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Altigen Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altigen Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altigen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Altigen Communications Competitors 189 716 1239 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 0.37%. Given Altigen Communications’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altigen Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altigen Communications’ competitors have a beta of 3.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altigen Communications and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altigen Communications $10.99 million -$490,000.00 -63.97 Altigen Communications Competitors $698.91 million $16.22 million 35.62

Altigen Communications’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altigen Communications. Altigen Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Altigen Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altigen Communications -4.47% N/A N/A Altigen Communications Competitors -32.24% -22.87% -4.88%

Summary

Altigen Communications competitors beat Altigen Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Altigen Communications

AltiGen Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe. The company was founded by Gilbert Hu in May 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

