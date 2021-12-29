Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $204.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.85.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

