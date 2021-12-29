Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 940 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trex were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,571,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Trex stock opened at $134.74 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

