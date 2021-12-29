Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,827 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

