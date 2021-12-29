Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Avient were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

