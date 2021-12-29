Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.89 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cable One were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cable One by 357.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960 shares of company stock worth $1,735,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,750.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,770.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,868.36. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,621.19 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

