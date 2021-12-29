Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.17 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

NYSE RMD opened at $260.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.28 and its 200-day moving average is $264.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

