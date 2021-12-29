Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,565 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

