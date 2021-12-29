Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

QSR traded up C$1.34 on Friday, reaching C$77.26. 207,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,869. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$73.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.44. The company has a market cap of C$24.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$69.42 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

