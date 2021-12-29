ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in ResMed by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after buying an additional 444,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $188,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $260.89 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

