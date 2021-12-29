Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average of $124.45.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.