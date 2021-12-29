Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Trimmed by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.04. 3,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

