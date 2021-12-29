Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.18

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 17154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

