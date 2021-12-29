Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.87. Regional Management shares last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 45,224 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $574.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

In related news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,991 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Regional Management by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Regional Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 155,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.