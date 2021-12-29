REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Price Up 6.9%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 25,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,220,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $56,587,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $9,988,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $3,068,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

