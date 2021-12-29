Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue Jan 22 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a jan 22 dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 181.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

