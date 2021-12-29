Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 40,571 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,571 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $58.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11.

