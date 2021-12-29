Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 652,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%.

