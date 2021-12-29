Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,103 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE ES opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.