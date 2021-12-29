Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,264,000 after buying an additional 161,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,314,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.62.

Shares of SBNY opened at $324.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.84 and a 200-day moving average of $277.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $132.05 and a 52 week high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

