Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 10,711 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 248,446 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 397,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 107,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 110,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

RYF opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.