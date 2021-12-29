Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,705 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATSG opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

