Raymond James & Associates Has $26.44 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $26,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $108.79 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.53.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

