Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,163,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter.

PWB opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $82.28.

