Raydium Price Tops $6.67 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $6.67 or 0.00014144 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $533.33 million and $70.56 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.17 or 0.07835171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00073586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.71 or 0.99836442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051388 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,912,536 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

