Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 1,300 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Workday by 58.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 736,556 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,999 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $275.80 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.08 and a 200 day moving average of $260.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,064.78, a PEG ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

