Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACK. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

