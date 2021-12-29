Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

CG opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

