Rathbone Brothers plc Has $2.40 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

