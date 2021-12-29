Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 111,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EZU opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

