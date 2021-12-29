Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

