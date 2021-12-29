Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,019.57.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,316.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,364.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,565.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.85 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

