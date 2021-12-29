Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 227 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,006,000 after buying an additional 43,637 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,150,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.23.

