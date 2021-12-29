Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.70

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 19388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

