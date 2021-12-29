Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $12.69

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $12.26. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 395 shares trading hands.

METC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $541.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.85 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

In related news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 71.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $2,329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $1,966,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

