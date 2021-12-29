Rage Fan 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,708.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $682,241.80 and approximately $12,708.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.93 or 0.07911177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,014.54 or 1.00094615 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.