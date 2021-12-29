Quilter Plc Sells 2,434 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $142.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.