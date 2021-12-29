Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.72

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and traded as low as $117.03. Puma shares last traded at $117.03, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PMMAF shares. DZ Bank raised Puma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Puma alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.75.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.