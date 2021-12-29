PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $35.94. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,116,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 40.32.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 20,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $787,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,522,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.