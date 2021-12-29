PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.93 and a 52 week high of $184.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.51.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

